El Paso County jails virus outbreak infects 377 inmates, staff to date

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- There have been 377 confirmed cases of coronavirus among inmates and staff at El Paso County's two jails to date, according to new data released by the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Mass testing at both the downtown jail and the jail annex has shown an overall positivity rate of 8%, the data indicated. However, the highest rate of infection came among employees at the downtown jail at 11%.

Sheriff Richard Wiles had disclosed Monday that a downtown jail worker had died of Covid-19 in recent days, while the commander of the jail annex was among those who had just tested positive.

Of those 377 total inmates and staff who have tested positive, 235 cases are listed as currently active (involving 173 inmates and 46 employees) while 142 persons have recovered.

Below is a breakout on virus cases provided by the Sheriff's Office...