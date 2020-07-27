El Paso leaders hold virus briefing, say park playgrounds to reopen & testing sites extended

Coronavirus

El Paso, Texas -- El Paso city and county officials and health leaders were holding a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon to provide an update on efforts to battle Covid-19.

Mayor Dee Margo announced the city was reopening all playground equipment for public use.

In addition, the mayor said operation of the three state-run virus testing sites would be extended through Aug. 8, and begin offering testing 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. effective immediately.

Those free-testing sites are:

Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, Testing capacity: 500 per day.

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr., El Paso, Testing capacity: 1,000 per day.

SISD Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, Testing capacity: 1,000 per day.

No appointments are necessary and tests are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials said. The city maintains wait times have improved at each location - but once the daily capacity is met at each location, testing there will end for the day.

Officials said test results from the sites can be expected via email within 2 to 3 days, and more information on testing is available at EPStrong.org.