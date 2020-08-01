El Paso sees 3 new virus deaths to end deadliest 2 weeks of pandemic

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials reported three new coronavirus deaths Saturday morning to close out the deadliest week of reported deaths during the pandemic at 48.

The two largest weeks for death tolls in El Paso County have now come back-to-back (the prior week and old record was 42), with 90 people dying from Covid-19 over the past 14 days. According to health department data, virus fatalities have been reported for 13 straight days.

Total virus deaths have now jumped to 269, with more than half of those fatalities - 136 - recorded during the just-completed month of July.

The latest victims identified Saturday included a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

The first day of the new month brought with it 134 additional virus cases being confirmed by health leaders. It comes after a July that produced the majority - 8,348 - of the now 14,410 total cases.

As of Saturday, 3,500 of those infections are considered active; that's a jump of 189 in a 24-hour period.

10,910 cases considered are currently listed as recovered, although research shows some recovered persons can still have long-term health issues stemming from the virus.

Hospitalizations in El Paso due to virus-related illnesses increased by ten to reach 274 as of Saturday morning, while the numbers of patients in the ICU (105) and on ventilators (53) each decreased slightly.