3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso; county about to surpass 15,000 confirmed cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas - Public health officials announced Monday morning that COVID-19 has killed another 3 people in El Paso. They also reported 202 new cases.

The county's total number of virus deaths is now 276. The latest victims were a woman in her 60's, a man in his 70's and a woman in her 80's. All of them had underlying health conditions.

There have been 14,914 confirmed cases reported in El Paso since the pandemic began.

Officials also announced another 91 people recovered, so there have been 11,128 recoveries. That means a total of 3,510 cases are considered active right now.

Officials said 290 patients are hospitalized due to the virus. They said 103 of them are in the ICU and 52 are on ventilators.

The county's cumulative positivity rate is 8.85%, according to the El Paso Department of Public Health.