Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas - Public health officials announced Monday morning that another seven people have died from COVID-19 in El Paso.

All of the patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 woman in her 60s.

1 man in his 70's

1 woman in her 70's.

1 woman in her 80's.

3 women in their 90's.

The county's death toll is now 300.

Officials also reported 88 new cases, bringing the total 16,396.