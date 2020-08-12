Do you know which everyday activities are putting you at higher risk of getting Covid-19?

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Grocery shopping. Working out at the gym. Shopping at a mall; These are things most people are still doing during this pandemic, but do you know which activity puts you more at risk of catching Covid-19?

The Texas Medical Association (TMA) ranked everyday activities from low to high risk. The chart was created by physicians from TMA Covid-19 Task Force and the TMA Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Opening your mail is something most people do everyday. Even though our mail is passed along from others before it gets to us, opening your mail is in the low risk category according to the chart. Other daily activities in the low risk category included getting restaurant takeout, pumping gasoline, playing tennis and going camping.

Grocery shopping is another activity we all do during this pandemic. That everyday activity is placed in the low-moderate category.

Source: Texas Medical Association

In the moderate risk category? Attending family gatherings, shopping at a mall and sending kids to school, camp or daycare.

While some El Pasoans agreed that sending children back to school was needed, others thought that sending kids back to school was dangerous and should be in the high risk category instead of moderate risk.

In the moderate-high category were activities like going to a hair salon, attending a wedding or funeral and hugging or shaking hands when greeting another person.

Source: Texas Medical Association

One thing all El Pasoans ABC-7 spoke with agreed on was that going to a bar was the highest risk activity a person could do during COVID-19. That activity is in fact the highest risk activity according to the chart.

So why do these activities pose a higher risk? Experts say COVID-19 spreads easily through direct and indirect contact.

Touching something like mail which has germs reminds us that it's important to always wash our hands to get rid of any possible germs on the mail, but the other way this virus is spread is through droplets and aerosols.

This is something we unknowingly spread everytime we talk, sneeze or cough. That's why it's so important to wear a mask and social distance.