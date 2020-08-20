10 new virus deaths in El Paso; man in his 20s among victims

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced ten new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning.

The death toll now stands at 382. The health department announced one of the victims was a man in his 20s with underlying health conditions. The other victims include:

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 60s

3 men in their 70s

2 women in their 80s

2 men in their 80s

Health officials also announced 109 new cases and 34 additional "delayed" cases.

These retroactive positive results were provided by the state, which has managed numerous testing sites across El Paso at the city's request.

This is the sixth since time since last Tuesday that weeks-old cases have been reported.

El Paso has now had 19,057 confirmed cases, with 14,475 reported recoveries. Health officials reported an increase of 527 recoveries from Wednesday - although some people who have recovered may still have lingering health issues from being infected. That leaves El Paso with 4,200 active cases.

Hospitalizations decreased from 168 to 161. There are 50 people in the ICU and 35 patients are on ventilators.

