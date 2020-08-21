Parents can now check virus data on Texas, El Paso childcare centers

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas-- For the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19, parents can now check the cases reported at their children's childcare facilities.

The development comes courtesy of the Department of Health and Human Services. In El Paso a total of 34 childcare centers have reported data, among them the YWCA.

"They are entrusting us with their most precious children. We also want to make sure that they feel that we reciprocate that trust and share with them important information such as Covid contacts," said Diana Hastings, senior programs administrator for the YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region.

Iin the past five months, childcare facilities in El Paso have had to adapt to new procedures to keep teachers and children safe at the facilities. Capacity has been reduced at all childcare centers, as well as the implementation of face masks. The YWCA has taken it a step further and required all teachers to wear a face mask and a face shield. Temperature checks are administered twice a day and parents have their temperature checked when they drop their children off.

The YWCA has only had two positive tests of their employees at their six different facilities. Officials with the YWCA credit the low number of infections to their new cleaning procedures.

"We don't allow anyone into our facilities that has a temperature highger than 100 degrees and then they are also asked to sign a Covid-19 affirmation form," Hastings said.

In the five months since the pandemic first began, 38 employees at 34 different childcare centers have reported positive cases. In that same period 18 children have tested positive at those centers. Twenty-three centers have not had a child test positive; the YWCA is one of them.

"Once the children come into our facility we wash their hands and then they go into their assigned classrooms. We try our best to keep the same children with the same teacher to decrease exposure or potential exposure," Hastings said.

