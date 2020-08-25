El Paso reports 3 new virus deaths; recoveries surpass 16,000

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday morning by the Department of Public Health.

The death toll has now reached 397 in El Paso County, just three shy of 400.

The victims were identified as two men in their 80s and a woman in their 90s. The health department said they all had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also announced 62 new cases, and six "delayed" test results. These are weeks-old results that the health department just received from the state.

El Paso County has now had 19,662 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 16,082 reported recoveries. Experts caution that some of those recovered may face long-term health impacts form having been infected.

That leaves 3,143 known active cases -- the fewest since early July.

Hospitalizations decreased from 135 to 131, but the number of ICU patients increased slightly to 55. There are 30 patients on ventilators.

