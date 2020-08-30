El Paso’s virus death toll now at 418, total infections above 20,000

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health on Sunday reported the death of a woman in her 70s to take the county's coronavirus death toll to 418.

El Paso health officials also announced 109 new virus cases as well as 24 "delayed" positive test results, for a total of 133 additional infections being added to El Paso's pandemic case count — which reached 20,350.

The "delayed" results come from state-run testing sites in El Paso and are weeks-old.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 3,000, just barely, for a third-straight day at 2,995. The last time active cases were below the 3,000-mark was early July.

Health leaders indicated that 83 percent of those infected to date, 16,831 individuals, had recovered from the virus — however as ABC-7 has reported, months after recovering some El Pasoans still deal with lingering health impacts.

Hospitalizations dropped to 133 patients on Sunday morning; 53 were listed in intensive care with 27 needing ventilators.

