Texas virus hospitalizations at 2-month low; cases & deaths also trending lower

Coronavirus

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 continued to trend lower in Texas, as did the number of related deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday.

At least 4,157 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday, an increase of 41 from Tuesday but down 575 from Friday and 61% from the July 15 peak of 10,791, state officials said.

In El Paso, there were no new virus deaths and 66 additional cases contributing to the state's tally on Wednesday.

However, the true number of cases in both Texas and El Paso is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state estimated 86,710 cases were active Wednesday, 3.4% less than Tuesday.

The 189 new Covid-19 deaths reported Wednesday were 44 more than Tuesday but down 28% from July 23, and the 4,149 Covid-19 hospitalizations were five more than Tuesday but 62% fewer than the July 22 peak.

Following that late July peak, the number of statewide coronavirus hospitalizations has fallen from about 11,000 per day to under 4,500.

The cumulative Texas totals for the pandemic raging since March were 621,667 confirmed cases with 12,870 deaths. In El Paso, there has been 20,611 cases and 421 total deaths.

Meantime, the rolling seven-day average rate of positive test results for the virus continues to fall dramatically, standing at that that causes COVID-19 fell dramatically, standing at 9.64% Tuesday, the most recent day available. That was down from 10.13% as of Monday and 24.5% at its Aug. 11 peak. The seven-day average of tests administered stood at 43,500 Tuesday, down from 44,100 as of Tuesday 63,900 as of its Aug. 18 peak.

Public health experts say they are encouraged by the trends but fear the state may see another surge as more schools and universities across Texas begin reopening for the fall.

“People might think we're out of the woods,” said Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UTHealth School of Public Health in Houston. “And then it doesn't take much for the number of cases to start going up again.”

An Abbott spokesman did not respond to questions about school re-openings. But Abbott wrote on Twitter that Texas will not “have anymore lockdowns,” citing the decline in hospitalizations after his July statewide face mask order. He also said he may “provide updates next week about next steps.”