Texas tops 13,000 virus deaths as hospitalizations fall; Gov. Abbott hints at further reopening

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas surpassed 13,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Thursday as hospitalizations continued falling to the lowest levels since June.

State health officials reported nearly 3,900 new cases and 221 additional deaths blamed on Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Hospitalized patients were just over 4,000.

In El Paso on Thursday, there were eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 429.

Meantime, Gov. Greg Abbott hinted that looser restrictions may be coming as trends improve.

On Twitter, Abbott singled out hospitalizations as the most important decline in numbers but has not elaborated on what steps may be next.

Bars remain closed in Texas, and restaurants are still operating under partial capacity.