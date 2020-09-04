4 new virus deaths, 160 additional cases reported in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced four new coronavirus-related deaths Friday morning.

The death toll now stands at 433 in El Paso County.

Health officials said all victims has underlying health conditions. They've been identified as:

2 men in their 40s

1 woman in her 70s

1 man in his 80s

There have now been 20,850 confirmed cases in El Paso with 17,431 reported recoveries. This leaves El Paso with 2,865 active cases, an increase of 43 from the day before.

