El Paso’s virus deaths grow to 440, with cases nearing 21,000

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported seven new coronavirus deaths on Saturday morning, bringing the pandemic total to 440.

The latest deaths included:

Woman in her 40s

3 men in their 70s

Man in his 80s

Woman in her 80s

Woman in her 90s

El Paso County also had 83 new virus cases and half-dozen "delayed" cases reported Saturday.

That brings the cumulative case count to 20,939, with 17,534 people who have recovered. However, health experts note that some who have recovered may experience ongoing health issues as a result of having contracted the virus.

There are currently 2,849 known active cases, according to health department data.

As of Saturday, there were 108 patients hospitalized, including 45 in intensive care and 28 on ventilators.

Complete health department data on Covid-19 can be found at epstrong.org.