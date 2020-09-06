5 new virus deaths in El Paso as fatality toll rises to 445; total infections surpass 21,000

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported five new coronavirus deaths on Sunday morning, bringing the total of pandemic deaths in the county to 445.

All five of those who died had underlying health conditions. They included:

Man in his 50s

2 women in their 60s

Man in his 80s

Man in his 90s

Health officials also reported 80 new virus cases and 16 additional "delayed" cases from the state health department that are weeks old, taking the county over the 21,000 mark for total infections since the virus outbreak began in March.

The El Paso health department indicated that 17,617 people —about 84 percent — have recovered to date from Covid-19. However, doctors both locally and nationally have noted that some of those who have recovered will still suffer long-term health issues as a result of having been infected.

As of Sunday, there were 2,859 active virus cases in El Paso County.

Complete virus data from the El Paso health department can be found at epstrong.org.