Texas has 4,456 new virus cases as week’s deaths total nearly 1,000

AUSTIN, Texas — Health officials in Texas on Saturday reported 4,456 new coronavirus cases in the state and 177 additional deaths due to Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Texas has reported nearly 1,000 coronavirus deaths in the last week, according to state data.

There are now a reported 635,315 total cases and 13,408 deaths, up from 630,829 cases and 13,231 deaths on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate has dipped under 10% for the first time since late June. Gov. Greg Abbott previously called a rate over 10% a “warning flag.”

The state health department reported 83,625 estimated active cases and that an estimated 538,282 people have recovered as of Saturday.

The true number of virus cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For some people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.