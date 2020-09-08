For 2nd straight day, New Mexico & Dona Ana County report lowest new virus case count in months

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials said only 44 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, including just three in Doña Ana County.

For the second straight day, it marked the lowest daily number in the state since early April. On Monday, there were 44 new cases statewide and five in Doña Ana County.

State health officials also said Tuesday that there were no additional deaths from the virus.

Case counts have been going down, and the state is hitting targets for testing levels and hospital bed space. Hospitalizations across the state dropped to 68 on Tuesday.

The state’s case total now stands at 26,181, while Doña Ana County's is at 2,955.

At least 807 deaths in the state have been linked to the virus, with 48 of those occurring in Doña Ana County.