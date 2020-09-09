1 new virus death; active cases dip below 2,800 in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials reported one new coronavirus-related death Wednesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 449 in El Paso County. The health department said the victim was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Health officials also announced 45 new cases and 27 "delayed" positive results. These are weeks-old results the state is just now reporting.

There have now been 21,259 confirmed coronavirus cases in El Paso, with 17,903 reported recoveries, although some recovered persons may still experience long-term health impacts.

The number of active cases now stands at 2.787, the fewest since early July.

