1 new virus death; active cases dip below 2,800 in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials reported one new coronavirus-related death Wednesday morning.
The death toll now stands at 449 in El Paso County. The health department said the victim was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.
Health officials also announced 45 new cases and 27 "delayed" positive results. These are weeks-old results the state is just now reporting.
There have now been 21,259 confirmed coronavirus cases in El Paso, with 17,903 reported recoveries, although some recovered persons may still experience long-term health impacts.
The number of active cases now stands at 2.787, the fewest since early July.
For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.
Comments
4 Comments
The numbers are looking much better. The mitigation measures are helping.
All those people with large Labor Day weekend social gatherings at their homes, packed restaurants, crowded Walmarts and other retailers and 9,000 people at a UTEP football game during a pandemic is mitigation? You are an idiot.
No, mask wearing and social distancing are mitigating factors thst are continuing to work. There have been none of what you described occurring. Restaurants are spacing tables and limiting customers according to local ordinances. I’m afraid it is you who is the idiot.
There is that “underlying health conditions” disclaimer. The culling continues.