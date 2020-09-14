1 more virus death, 95 new cases reported in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced one new coronavirus-related death and 95 new cases Monday.

The death toll now stands at 465 in El Paso County. Health officials said the latest victim was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

There were also 15 "delayed" positive results which the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local Department of Public Health.

El Paso currently has 2,778 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 21,731 confirmed cases and 18,367 reported recoveries.

