El Paso ranks among top 50 counties in nation for total Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- As of this week, El Paso County now ranks among the top 50 counties in the entire U.S. for confirmed total cases of the novel coronavirus.

That's according to data tabulated by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday's statistical compilation reported by Johns Hopkins, El Paso was number 48 on the list of top 50 counties for Covid-19 with 21,731 cumulative infections so far during the pandemic.

The El Paso Department of Public Health indicated that case tally had grown to 21,826 as of Tuesday morning. Johns Hopkins dashboard still reflected Monday's totals as of midday Tuesday.

Local health officials say the vast majority of El Pasoans infected with the virus to date, 18,468 people, have recovered. However, doctors have noted that some recovered individuals may still face long lasting effects from having been infected.

The below interactive map compiled by the Associated Press utilizing Johns Hopkins data reflects virus cases and deaths reported for all the counties across America.