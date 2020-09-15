Family who saw 5 get sick, 1 die from virus urge El Pasoans to donate plasma

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso family is still grieving the loss of a son and a brother to Covid-19 but also urging the community to take action.

Sal Pacheco, 40, died in his home on July 9 just days after contracting the virus.

His mother, Josie, found him in his bedroom unresponsive.

"Mijo! Wake up! Wake up! I touched the hand he was leaning on and it was cold," Josie Pacheco said. "And it was hard. And I knew it. I knew he was gone."

All five members of the household contracted the virus. Sal's brother and sister, James and Sally, were asymptomatic. His parents were both bed-ridden.

Josie says the family still isn't entirely sure how the virus got into the home.

"I have no words to explain how painful it is. I knew that I couldn't let this bring me down because as a mother we're the pillars of the family and everybody will look up to me for my reaction to this and follow and I didn't want to see them suffer."

But now more than two months later, Josie is getting ready to take action in an effort to save lives. She's urging everyone who can to donate convalescent plasma.

"Just think -- think of what you are doing helping save a life. I think it's wonderful to be able to give back to the community this way -- to humanity."

To apply to become a plasma donor, click here.