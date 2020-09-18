5 new virus deaths, 96 new cases reported in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced five new coronavirus-related deaths Friday.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 484. Health officials identified the victims as:

2 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 70s

1 woman in her 80s

1 man in his 80s

Health officials also announced 96 new cases, and five "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the Department of Public Health.

There are currently 2,820 known active cases, which is a slight increase from Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 22,179 confirmed cases, and 18,578 reported recoveries.

