Texas begins easing virus restrictions for 1st time in months as death toll nears 15,000

Coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas on Monday began relaxing some coronavirus restrictions for the first time in months, including allowing restaurants to let more people inside.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the changes last week. Bars though still remain closed indefinitely and a mask mandate is still in place.

Under the new orders, restaurants, gyms and retail shops that until now have only been allowed to operate at half capacity were allowed to open up to 75% starting Monday in most of the state.

Nursing home residents were also being allowed to designate essential caregivers who are allowed inside for visits, and a ban on elective surgeries under certain criteria has been lifted.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 1,742 new coronavirus cases and 24 more deaths due to Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Health officials said there have been 698,387 reported cases in Texas so far. The death toll is at 14,917.

The true number of Texas cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.