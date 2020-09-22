3 new El Paso virus deaths, active case increases tied to Labor Day

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The coronavirus death-toll in El Paso now stands at 494.

The El Paso Department of Public Health announced three new deaths Tuesday morning. The victims were identified as:

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 70s

Health officials said they all had underlying health conditions.

For the fourth day in a row, El Paso County reported a triple-digit increase in new cases. Health officials announced 167 new cases and two "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

“The spike in positive Covid-19 cases following Labor Day reminds us that we must remain responsible, and be tested when in doubt,” Mayor Dee Margo said. “To continue with the reopening of our economy it is important to wear face coverings and hold ourselves accountable.”

El Paso County currently has 3,128 known active cases, an increase of 52 from Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 22,820 confirmed cases and 19,086 reported recoveries.

There are currently 148 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in El Paso, and 58 of them are in the ICU.

