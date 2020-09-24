Watch LIVE at 3 PM: New Mexico governor gives virus update

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on Covid-19 efforts in New Mexico.

The briefing will take place at 3 p.m.

In addition to the coronavirus response in New Mexico, the governor is also expected to discuss preparations for the November election amid the pandemic.

The news conference comes one day after Lujan Grisham added three more states - Colorado, Oregon and Rhode Island - to New Mexico’s list of “high risk” states based on virus positivity rates and per capita infections.

There are now 39 states on that list, including Texas. Travelers arriving in or returning to New Mexico from those states are required to quarantine for 14 days in a bid to manage the spread of the virus.

People who can show documentation of a valid negative Covid-19 test taken within the 72 hours before or after entry into New Mexico from another state are exempt from the quarantine requirement.