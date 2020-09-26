Doña Ana County has 39 of New Mexico’s 206 new virus cases

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico – The New Mexico Department of Health reported five additional Covid-19-related deaths on Saturday, taking the state's total number of pandemic deaths to 870.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 206 new Covid-19 cases for a total to date of 28,692 infections.

The latest cases included 39 new infections in Doña Ana County, which saw its cumulative case count reach 3,324. There were no new deaths in Doña Ana County, which had one added death recorded the day prior for a total of 55 fatalities.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.