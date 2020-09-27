No new virus deaths in New Mexico; Doña Ana County has 20 of state’s 159 added cases

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 159 new confirmed coronavirus cases with no additional deaths.

The latest numbers increased the statewide totals to 28,844 cases and 870 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the 159 new cases, New Mexico Department of Health officials say 32 were in Bernalillo County, 29 in Eddy County and 20 in Doña Ana County.

Doña Ana County's cumulative case count grew to 3,343.

The virus spread rate has increased slightly since early September across the state. Officials said the increase was expected after some restrictions were lifted and it’s likely that increased travel around the Labor Day holiday had a role.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.