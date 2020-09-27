Texas has more than 15,500 virus deaths as hospitalizations remain below July’s record highs

Coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas — There were 1,292 newly reported coronavirus cases in Texas on Sunday and 37 additional deaths due to Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, according to state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 735,132 coronavirus cases and 15,522 deaths, up from 733,438 and 15,485 deaths recorded as of Saturday. The true number of Texas cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department also reported 67,234 active cases of the virus and that 652,376 have recovered, while 3,217 people were hospitalized.

As of Sunday, the state reported 13,256 available staffed hospital beds, including 1,291 available staffed ICU beds statewide. Covid-19 patients currently occupy 5.6% of total hospital beds across Texas.

Recently, the hospitalization numbers have dropped to levels not seen since June, before record July highs, causing Gov. Gregg Abbott to loosen restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.

In El Paso County, Sunday brought the 9th straight day of triple-digit virus case increases as the infection tally neared 24,000 with deaths at 516.

