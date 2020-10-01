3 new virus deaths as El Paso nears 4,000 active cases
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported three new coronavirus-related deaths.
It brings the death toll to 524 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as:
- Woman in her 80s
- Woman in her 90s
- Man in his 90s
All had underlying health conditions.
For the 13th day in a row, El Paso County reported a triple-digit increase in new cases. Health officials announced 211 new cases and nine "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.
El Paso County currently has 3,812 known active cases. For perspective, El Paso had 3,300 active cases just a week ago.
Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 24,666 confirmed cases and 20,212 reported recoveries.
Hospitalizations now stand at 178, the highest they've been since Aug. 14. There are 72 patients in the ICU.
For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.
Comments
7 Comments
There’s that caveat of underlying conditions. It’s not a disclaimer.
It’s sarcastic wise ass Steve. You’re using caveat in the wrong context. Your English use sucks. Caveat: “A warning to consider something before taking any more action, or a statement that limits a more general statement: Example: “He agreed to the interview, with the caveat that he could approve the final article.”
The use of the “underlying health conditions” annotation is more of a qualifying statement. Also see condition, contingency, if, provision, proviso, qualification, reservation. Synonyms and analogous words. End of class moron. Now go jump off a cliff.
I’m living rent free in your head. Lol! My God, you’re such a pussy!!! Hahahahahahaha
You are such a dickhead and you know it. I pity your bastard children. LMAO.
There is that “underlying health conditions” disclaimer. The culling continues.
It’s not a disclaimer. It’s a caveat. Ask an English teacher.
I said that to rope your stupid dope which is so easy to do. The emotional libtard you are. Now GFY!