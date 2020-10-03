Doña Ana County woman in her 70s among 3 more virus deaths in state

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico officials on Saturday reported 298 additional Covid-19 cases and three more virus deaths, including a woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County.

That increased the statewide totals to 30,296 cases with 890 deaths.

The additional cases included 75 in Bernalillo County (Albuquerque metro), which led the state in new infections. Doña Ana County was second with 67 new cases.

The latest Doña Ana County death raised the county's death pandemic death toll to 58, while its cumulative case count reached 3,588.

The state's other two deaths announced Saturday were in Bernalillo and Curry counties, involving people in their 80s with underlying conditions.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.