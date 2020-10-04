El Paso High School’s next 2 football games postponed due to virus case

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — The next two football games for El Paso High School are being postponed due to a confirmed case of Covid-19, an El Paso Independent School District spokesman told ABC-7 on Sunday night, but declined to elaborate further.

After opening the season this past Friday with a 61-15 loss to Clint, El Paso was slated to play at Bel Air this coming Friday night and take on Austin come Oct. 16.

The EPISD spokesman said the two games would be rescheduled to later dates that have not yet been determined.