El Paso sees largest spike in virus cases since July with 358 new infections

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso County on Sunday saw its largest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of July, with 358 new infections and five delayed positives reported.

The total number of cases has now reached 25,569 - with 4,271 of those being active infections. To date, there have been 20,647 recovered cases, although doctors say some recovered persons may still experience health consequences going forward as a result of having been effected.

El Paso had no new deaths reported Sunday, with the death toll holding steady at 530.

As of Sunday, 162 virus patients were hospitalized, with 66 of those in intensive care and 28 needing ventilators.

Complete Covid-19 data from the El Paso health department can be found at at epstrong.org.