New Mexico sees 158 new virus cases – including governor’s mansion staffer, 44 in Doña Ana County

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- State health officials reported 158 newly confirmed coronavirus infections statewide on Monday, including 44 new cases in Doña Ana County.

New Mexico's cumulative case count was now 30,632, with Doña Ana County's totaling 3,678.

A custodian at Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's residence was among the latest to test positive, officials said. At least 37 people, including the governor herself, who were potentially in the presence of the infected worker have all tested negative - but the Lujan Grisham said she would quarantine nonetheless.

At public schools across the state, 14 staff members and three students were also among those testing positive, the New Mexico Public Education Department announced.

There were also two new virus-related fatalities reported Monday in the state, which brought the death toll from the pandemic in New Mexico to 894.

None of the latest deaths occurred in Doña Ana County, which had seen one fatality over each of the past three days. The county's death toll remained unchanged Monday at 58.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)