Active El Paso virus cases reach new high for 13th day; Hospital, ICU & ventilator patients all set records

Coronavirus

EL PASO -- For the 13th consecutive day, El Paso County set a new record high for active coronavirus cases, which stands at 8,350 as of Monday morning.

The latest milestone was fueled by 555 new infections reported by health officials along with 13 delayed positive results.

No new deaths were reported Monday, the death toll remained at 557.

Record numbers of hospitalizations, intensive care patients and people on ventilators were also reported Monday. The breakdown is as follows:

• 496 Currently hospitalized

• 134 Patients in ICU

• 64 Patients on ventilators

The cumulative number of cases stands at 33,326, while total recoveries reached 24,268. As ABC-7 has previously reported, doctors and medical research suggest that some recovered persons may face long-term health consequences as a result of having been infected with the virus.