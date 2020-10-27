Ascarate Park added as new ‘mega’ virus testing site in El Paso County

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas – Ascarate Park has been added as a new “mega” Covid-19 testing site, the El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management announced Tuesday evening.

The site, at 6900 Delta Driver in south-central El Paso, will be open to the public starting Wednesday, and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

While no appointments are needed, officials encouraged early arrival as tests are done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Testing is free and available for people with or without Covid-19 symptoms.

The testing site can be accessed through the Fonseca Drive entrance at the south part of the park.