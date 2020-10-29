El Paso’s Catholic bishop to hold Covid-19 prayer service, bless city from atop Scenic Drive lookout

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz plans to hold a prayer service and solemn blessing of El Paso from atop the Scenic Drive overlook amidst the surging Covid-19 outbreak in the community.

It was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Friday, the diocese announced.

“The rise in coronavirus cases in El Paso has caused me so much concern,” Seitz said. “I hope that the people of the city of El Paso can find some comfort in this prayer and blessing over the city on Friday.”

The bishop was set to discuss the plans for his prayer service and blessing during a live interview on ABC-7 at Four on Thursday afternoon, which you can watch when it happens by clicking here.