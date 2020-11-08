El Paso sees over 2,000 added virus cases as death toll grows to 666

Coronavirus

EL PASO,Texas -- Health officials reported over 2,000 added coronavirus cases and five deaths on Sunday in El Paso County.

The death toll rose to 666, with the latest victims being a man in his 50s, another man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s, and a man and a woman in their 90s.

There were 1,919 new cases along with 138 delayed positives, for a daily total of 2,057 added infections.

El Paso's pandemic case count reached 63,161, of which 26,290 are active cases. That amounts to 42% of all infections being current.

As of Sunday, there were 1,056 patients hospitalized, with 303 of those listed in the intensive care unit and 168 needing the use of ventilators. All those numbers are down slightly from Saturday's counts.

Complete health department data on El Paso's Covid-19 situation is available at epstrong.org.