New Mexico sees nearly 1,300 new virus cases for 3rd day; Doña Ana Co. has 146, death in Las Cruces

SANTA FE, New Mexico — For the third consecutive day, New Mexico health officials reported nearly 1,300 additional Covid-19 cases on Sunday, including 146 in Doña Ana County.

State leaders also reported 14 additional deaths, including a woman in her 90s who was a resident of The Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

State Department of Health officials said there were 1,214 new coronavirus cases Sunday. There were 1,287 additional cases Saturday, a one-day record that was the same number reported Friday.

With the latest reported cases, the statewide case total now has reached 54,881 with 1,118 known deaths. In Doña Ana County, there have now been a total of 8,234 cases - and the death toll reached 102, with 29 of those reported over the past ten days.

The actual number of New Mexico infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies also show people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

New Mexico officials have warned that new case records would likely be set over the coming weeks as the rate of spread remains high.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.