Watch LIVE at 4PM: El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego holds Covid-19 news conference

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference Wednesday to discuss the community's Covid-19 crisis.

His briefing comes on a day when El Paso reported 14 more virus deaths as hospitalizations also reached a new peak. It also comes as Texas has now become the first state in the nation to exceed a million virus infections.

Samaniego's emergency order shutting down non-essential businesses and services is set to expire Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. and the judge may announce whether he will extend it as a court battle challenging his power to do so continues.