Doña Ana County commissioners reject fines of up to $500 for those improperly wearing face masks

Coronavirus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Doña Ana County Commissioner Shannon Reynolds' proposal to implement tough fines of up to $500 for those who improperly wear face masks was rejected by a 3-2 vote of commissioners Friday.

"Half-maskers," as Reynolds calls them, are still susceptible to catching and spreading the virus, he told ABC-7.

“What we are seeing is many people wearing what I call a half-mask. Which is where the mask covers the mouth but not the nose,” he said.

Reynolds wanted law enforcement to be able get to stop those who are not properly wearing their face masks, saying those people are effectively violating the existing ordinance requiring masks.

Commissioner Ramon Gonzalez was among the trio who was opposed to the idea.

“I don't know where he’s coming from with this half-masking. They need to wear the mask. They know that,” Gonzalez told ABC-7.