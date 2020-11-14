El Paso sees 15 more virus deaths – including man in his 20s; over 31,000 active cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Local health officials reported 15 more confirmed coronavirus deaths and over 1,500 additional cases on Saturday morning as the pandemic infection and fatality toll continues to grow at heightened levels.

The virus death tally in El Paso County grew to 756, with one of the latest casualties be among the youngest victims to date. The deaths included:

1 man in his 20s

2 men in his 50s

2 women in their 50s

1 man in his 60s

4 men in their 70s

1 woman in her 70s

3 men in their 80s

1 woman in her 90s

There were 1,512 new cases and 151 delayed positive tests for an added infection count of 1,663 on Saturday.

There are now 31,896 active cases in El Paso, which is quickly approaching the total number of recovered persons from throughout the entire pandemic at 39,182. There have been 72,238 cumulative cases since March.

Saturday's data also showed 1,091 people with virus-related illness were currently hospitalized in El Paso, which amounts to 51% of all hospitalizations. Among those, 309 are in intensive care and 201 require ventilators.

The health department's complete Covid-19 data can be found at EPStrong.org.