New Mexico begins statewide lockdown aimed at curbing spread of virus

Coronavirus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — New Mexico on Monday started its two-week lockdown to run past Thanksgiving as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and hospital administrators look to curb rising Covid-19 infections.

Under the latest public health order, people are being asked to stay home and only essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, big box retailers, hardware stores, auto and bicycle repair shops and other necessary operations will be open. But they are being told to minimize operations and in-person staffing to the greatest extent possible.

Restaurants may provide curbside pickup and delivery services, but on-site dining is prohibited.

Universities are transitioning back to full online classes, while many municipal and state government offices are closed to walk-in requests.

Also as a result of the restrictions, Virgin Galactic said plans for the first space test flight from southern New Mexico will be pushed back. The company had announced recently that the window for the test flight would begin Nov. 19.

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement that the company's operations at Spaceport America will be minimized to the greatest degree possible in accordance with the public health order.

“We take this pause in stride and will be prepared to resume our pre-flight procedures and announce a new test flight window as soon as we can,” he said.

Existing mandates already prohibited gatherings of more than five people and required face coverings in public. Those remain in the new order.

New Mexico has been struggling with high case counts and deaths. On Sunday, the number hospitalizations due to the virus surpassed 500, marking a first since the pandemic began.

As part of reimposing the health restrictions, the state has developed a tiered county-by-county system that will be used to establish benchmarks for reopening when the public health order expires Nov. 30. The governor said the system will provide flexibility for counties as they are able to drive down infection rates and prevent community outbreaks.