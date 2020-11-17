Child among ‘shocking’ record 28 virus deaths in New Mexico; Doña Ana Co. sees record 338 new cases

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- On Tuesday, the state of New Mexico reported a record 2,112 known new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count to over 67,000.

Officials also reported a record-high 28 deaths in a single day, with one of those deaths being a boy between the ages of 10-12 in the Albuquerque area. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,264.

"Here's what happened today: A shocking new high point for cases. A shocking new record of deaths. New Mexico's first pediatric Covid-19 death – a pre-teen has died," tweeted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

She continued: "Please understand: This is an emergency. I will say it again: This is an emergency. Shelter in place. The virus is everywhere. Don't go out. Don't go shopping. Don't take extra errands. Don't go see friends. Don't infect your loved ones. Don't end up in a hospital."

Four of those latest virus deaths occurred in Doña Ana County and included a woman in her 50s, another woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s. All four were hospitalized at the time of their deaths.

Those fatalities raised the pandemic death total to 141 in Doña Ana County. Nearly half of those total deaths, 67, have occurred in less than three weeks.

In addition, Doña Ana County ranked second Tuesday for new cases among all counties in the state at 338, which was a daily record. The county's cumulative case count has now reached 10,351.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.