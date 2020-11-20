Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Covid-19 deaths in U.S. reach 1,300 a day — highest level since spring

Getty Images via CNN
Bodies are moved to a refrigeration truck serving as a temporary morgue at Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn in New York.

NEW YORK, NY — The coronavirus surge is taking an increasingly dire toll across the United States a week before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 1,300 Covid-19 deaths per day — the highest since the calamitous spring in New York City.

On Thursday, the nation hit a record of nearly 188,000 coronavirus cases. The number of people in the hospital with coronavirus reached an all-time high at more than 80,000.

Health experts are concerned Thanksgiving travel and holiday gatherings will fuel the spread of the virus. Many states and cities are imposing near-lockdowns or other restrictions. California ordered a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, covering 94% of the state’s 40 million residents. New York City closed its schools on Thursday.

Total confirmed infections in the U.S. have eclipsed 11.7 million. There have been more than 252,000 confirmed deaths. Both categories lead the world.

Associated Press

