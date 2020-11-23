Doña Ana County sees over 200 new virus cases as New Mexico aims to boost testing with saliva samples

Coronavirus

SANTE FE, New Mexico -- The state of New Mexico on Monday reported an additional 2,259 confirmed coronavirus cases cases, bringing the total to nearly 84,150 since the pandemic began.

Of the day's new cases, 202 were in Doña Ana County to take its cumulative infection count to 12,274.

New Mexico's death toll has reached 1,400 with 17 additional deaths reported across the state, including a woman in her 70s from southern New Mexico's Luna County.

New Mexico officials on Monday also announced the start of limited saliva testing in an effort to boost the state's capacity for testing while spread of the virus remains unchecked and hospital administrators renewed their pleas for people to stay home for the holidays and refrain from family gatherings.

The method — recommended for asymptomatic individuals — involves swabbing the mouth to collect a saliva sample. The tests will be self-collected, with trained personnel present to ensure samples are properly collected.

Acting Health Secretary Billy Jimenez said the state is looking for better and more innovative ways to serve New Mexicans amid the pandemic.

“We are excited to provide faster, more convenient methods of Covid-19 testing to the public," he said. "The saliva test is less invasive to clients, reduces exposure to healthcare workers, alleviates some of the strain on our labs and will hopefully reduce the burden of PPE usage in our state.”

The state for the past week has been averaging close to 12,000 tests per day but officials have said that would need to double in order to get a better handle on limiting spread. New testing sites have opened up, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned during a recent briefing that there aren't enough medical professionals to administer tests as more New Mexicans request them.

State officials on Monday also acknowledged the lag in the turn-around time for results. Whether positive or negative, they're planning to notify people via text and email to close the gap.

In the past, only those who tested negative and opted into receiving test results via text and or email were notified in this manner. Those who tested positive received a phone call.

Jimenez said people who have been exposed need to isolate themselves until they get their results.

“The virus is so widespread in our state right now that everyone should assume they — and everyone they come into contact with — has been infected,” he said.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, hospital leaders briefed reporters Monday. They said one of the main ways the virus is spreading is through family gatherings.

“I’ve seen whole families impacted by this virus — husbands and wives in the ICU together, brothers and sisters, grandparents, parents, children,” said Dr. Vesta Sandoval. “Our healthcare providers are doing everything they can ... but if the virus continues to spread as it is, we are not going to be able to take care of the numbers that we are expecting.”