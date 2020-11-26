Doña Ana County has 5 of state’s 18 virus deaths; 11% of all new cases

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Thursday reported 1,708 additional known Covid-19 cases and 18 more deaths, increasing the state's totals during the coronavirus outbreak to 89,796 cases and 1,459 deaths.

There was a 10% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state, according to an analysis by KOB-TV in Albuquerque.

Doña Ana County posted 182 of the state's new cases (which amounts to 11%) and five of the deaths, three of those occurring at Las Cruces nursing homes. The latest deceased in the county included:

A man in in his 60s who was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A second man in in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

Another woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

Doña Ana County's pandemic totals reached 178 deaths and 12,877 infections.

The state Department of Health also reported that 880 patients were hospitalized for Covid-19 across New Mexico on Thursday.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.