Dona Ana County has 10% of New Mexico’s daily virus cases and 17% of deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Saturday reported 2,142 additional known Covid-19 cases and 23 new deaths.

There were 218 new cases in Doña Ana County (10% of the state daily total) and four added deaths (17% of state tally), the youngest was a man in his 40s and the oldest a man in his 90s.

The statewide totals increased to 93,982 cases and 1,527 deaths.

Friday saw New Mexico report a daily record 35 deaths. The previous record was 33 set Nov. 22.

The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 was reported on Saturday at 854, down from 874 on Friday and the record of 897 set earlier in the week.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.