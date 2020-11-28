El Paso sees 4 more virus deaths as active infections remain above 37,000 for new all-time high

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported 635 additional Covid-19 cases and four more deaths Saturday morning.

The county's latest deceased included a man in his 40s, a woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s, bringing the total number of pandemic deaths to 923.

Officials said there were 590 new infections along with 45 delayed positives. The amount of active cases broke another all-time high at 37,381 (up 323 from the prior day); it was the second-straight day that active infections topped the 37,000 mark. In all, the number of El Pasoans actively infected with the virus rose by 1,900 over the past week.

Health department data showed just under 40% of all hospitalizations locally, or 930 patients, are the result of Covid-19. That figure includes 300, or nearly a third of those patients, currently listed in intensive care; there are also 195 needing ventilators.

Complete Covid-19 data from the health department can be viewed at EPStrong.org.