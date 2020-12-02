El Paso sees 8 new deaths; set new active cases record

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 8 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.

It brings the death toll to 941 in El Paso County.

Health officials also reported 551 new cases.

Active cases set a new record today, reaching 37,701. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 87,799 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 48,537 reported recoveries.

Hospitalizations increased from 875 to 897. There are 306 patients in the ICU, up by 6 from yesterday.

