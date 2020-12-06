Southern New Mexico has 3 of state’s 8 added virus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases with eight additional deaths.

Among the latest dead were three victims from southern New Mexico, all in their 70s. There was one confirmed Covid death each in Dona Ana, Luna and Otero counties.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 108,088 cases and 1,749 known deaths.

On Saturday, New Mexico reported 1,925 cases and 32 deaths as the state continues to deal with a COVID-19 surge.

Health officials had been warning that cases could go up in weeks following family gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday and related travel.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Human Services Department has been appropriated $5 million by the state Legislature to provide emergency financial assistance to low income state residents who didn’t get a federal COVID-19 tax relief economic impact payment.

The Human Services Department has partnered with the Taxation and Revenue Department to disburse the funds to New Mexican families.

It will be a one-time payment of up to $750 for eligible New Mexico households, depending on the number of eligible applicants.

State residents must submit their information via an online portal by Dec. 11 to determine if they qualify.